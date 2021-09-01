SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Strathcona County to require mask-wearing beginning Sept. 10

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 7:55 pm
A shopper wearing a mask buys groceries at a sparse farmers market Edmonton as people stay in doors to protect against getting the COVID-19 virus, in Edmonton on Sunday March 22, 2020. View image in full screen
A shopper wearing a mask buys groceries at a sparse farmers market Edmonton as people stay in doors to protect against getting the COVID-19 virus, in Edmonton on Sunday March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge amid the pandemic’s fourth wave in Alberta, Strathcona County council voted Wednesday to require people to wear masks in indoor public spaces beginning later this month.

The bylaw was approved by council in an 8-1 vote Wednesday afternoon and will take effect on Sept. 10.

Citizens will be required to wear masks in all indoor public areas as well as in vehicles, including rideshares, taxis, grocery stores, shops, places of worship and at county facilities.

READ MORE: More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta as hospitalizations continue to rise 

The development came on the same day that Alberta Health announced it had identified 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours — the highest one-day total since mid-May.

READ MORE: Alberta’s COVID-19 surge spurs delays for up to 30% of non-urgent surgeries in Edmonton zone

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also continue to rise in Alberta. Last week, Alberta Health Services announced pressure on the health-care system had prompted it to postpone some non-urgent surgeries in the Edmonton zone and North zone.

According to the Alberta government’s website, Strathcona County, a municipality east of Edmonton, had 284 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.

