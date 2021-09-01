COVID-19: Strathcona County to require mask-wearing beginning Sept. 10

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge amid the pandemic’s fourth wave in Alberta, Strathcona County council voted Wednesday to require people to wear masks in indoor public spaces beginning later this month.

The bylaw was approved by council in an 8-1 vote Wednesday afternoon and will take effect on Sept. 10.

Citizens will be required to wear masks in all indoor public areas as well as in vehicles, including rideshares, taxis, grocery stores, shops, places of worship and at county facilities.

The development came on the same day that Alberta Health announced it had identified 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours — the highest one-day total since mid-May.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also continue to rise in Alberta. Last week, Alberta Health Services announced pressure on the health-care system had prompted it to postpone some non-urgent surgeries in the Edmonton zone and North zone.

According to the Alberta government’s website, Strathcona County, a municipality east of Edmonton, had 284 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

