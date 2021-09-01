More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta as hospitalizations continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta identified 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are now 465 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 431 people in hospital on Tuesday.

Of the COVID-19 patients in hospital, 107 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

In a tweet, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said 81.1 per cent of patients in hospital but not in ICU are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Of the 107 people in the ICU, 91.6 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to Hinshaw.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are currently 465 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 358 non-ICU, 81.1% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 107 in ICU, 91.6% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The new cases came from 12,141 tests, putting the province’s positivity rate at about 11 per cent.

There are now 12,290 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 3,838 are in the Edmonton zone, 3,368 are in the Calgary zone, 2,280 are in the North zone, 1,503 are in the Central zone, 1,266 are in the South zone and 35 are in an unknown zone.

Eight additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, putting the province’s death toll from COVID-19 at 2,383.

Also Wednesday, eligible Albertans were able to begin booking appointments for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the province announced third doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all seniors living in congregate care, immunocompromised Albertans, as well as some travellers.

As of Tuesday, 78.1 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

When it comes to the total population of Alberta, 66.4 per cent have received one dose of vaccine and 59.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.