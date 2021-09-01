Queen’s U move-in days begin Wednesday, leave university district busy

Send this page to someone via email

The university district was a beehive of activity on Wednesday afternoon, as move-in got underway at Queen’s University.

“We’ve been thrilled with the take-up and the commitment of our students to come here fully vaccinated. We have of course, some students who can apply for an accommodation based on the human rights ground and so we’re working through that process,” said Ann Tierney, the university’s vice-provost and dean of student affairs.

For the second year in a row, the move-in period is spread over several days, starting Wednesday and wrapping up on Saturday.

The university says the days are spread out to ensure health and safety measures are in place to protect the community.

“We worked with our students to get their vaccination status and they all declared their vaccination before they arrived, so over 90 per cent of the students are fully vaccinated before they’re arriving,” said Tierney.

“Up to about 99 per cent are in the process of getting their final vaccination, so when we add it up we’re up to about 99 per cent.”

Richardson Memorial Stadium was where students received keys to their dorms Wednesday.

University officials say students who have accepted their residence space for fall will be receiving an email on Aug. 4 with more information regarding choosing their move-in date and time.

Students are asked not to arrive on campus for move-in before the designated date and time.

Each building will be assigned to a colour zone with a coded map so that residence buildings can be found more easily.

Officials also say those who plan to arrive in Kingston before 8:00 a.m. on move-in day and have family staying with them will have to book accommodations.

