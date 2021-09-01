Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary intersection to close permanently in September due to unsafe U-turns

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:19 pm
The intersection at Highway 8 and 101 Street S.W. in Calgary will close in mid-September, according to the province. View image in full screen
The intersection at Highway 8 and 101 Street S.W. in Calgary will close in mid-September, according to the province. Global News

The Alberta government announced Wednesday that it is closing a southwest Calgary intersection permanently because drivers were U-turning unsafely.

As construction on the West Calgary Ring Road continues, Highway 8 and 101 Street S.W. will close in mid-September, according to the government.

“The permanent closure is required now due to ongoing concerns about unsafe U-turns on Highway 8,” the province said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“The intersection was scheduled to be closed this fall to allow for construction of an interchange in the Highway 8 and Stoney Trail area.”

Read more: ‘Extremely urgent’: Countless U-turns on Calgary highway prompt demands for change

The Alberta government said left turns were prohibited and detours put in place after the intersection’s partial closure in June. Detours are at 69 Street S.W. and 17 Avenue S.W.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction on the West Calgary Ring Road started in 2019 and is set to open in 2024.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Traffic tagCalgary construction tagCalgary road closure tagHighway 8 closure tag101 Street traffic concerns tagHighway 8 traffic concerns tagSouthwest Calgary intersection tagSouthwest Calgary intersection concerns tagSouthwest Calgary intersection danger tagSouthwest Calgary intersection traffic concerns tagSouthwest Calgary intersection U-turns tagSouthwest Calgary traffic dangers tagCalgary intersection tagCalgary intersection closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers