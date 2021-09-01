Calgary intersection to close permanently in September due to unsafe U-turns

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government announced Wednesday that it is closing a southwest Calgary intersection permanently because drivers were U-turning unsafely.

As construction on the West Calgary Ring Road continues, Highway 8 and 101 Street S.W. will close in mid-September, according to the government.

“The permanent closure is required now due to ongoing concerns about unsafe U-turns on Highway 8,” the province said in a news release.

“The intersection was scheduled to be closed this fall to allow for construction of an interchange in the Highway 8 and Stoney Trail area.”

The Alberta government said left turns were prohibited and detours put in place after the intersection’s partial closure in June. Detours are at 69 Street S.W. and 17 Avenue S.W.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction on the West Calgary Ring Road started in 2019 and is set to open in 2024.