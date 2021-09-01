Vaccination push for Saskatchewan Métis citizens

Send this page to someone via email

In efforts to increase the vaccination uptake amongst the Métis community in Saskatchewan, an initiative to encourage citizens to get the jab against COVID-19 has been announced.

To kick off September, the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) has launched ‘This is Your Shot’ — an incentive program where fully vaccinated Métis members can enter into a draw to win prizes.

MN-S stated they are doing their part to encourage everyone to get their vaccine.

“As the government of the Métis Nation in Saskatchewan, we will continue to do whatever we can for the health and wellbeing of our citizens and our communities,” said MN–S President Glen McCallum in a media release.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most like time spent with loved ones, attending live events, and holding social gatherings.”

To be eligible to enter the contest, members of the Métis community need to be fully vaccinated. Prizes for the This is Your Shotincentive program include 80 educational scholarships, a truck, pontoon boat, snowmobile, laptops, cell phones and various gift cards.

“We need to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan government continues to partner with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to host vaccination clinics throughout the province during our This is Your Shot incentive program,” stated MN–S Health Minister Marg Friesen.

"We encourage citizens to get vaccinated and to protect each other to keep our families and communities safe."

Winners of the incentive program must have a valid MN-S citizenship number or an eligible “in-process” application in order to receive their prizes. According to the MN-S Rules And Regulations for this incentive program, participants must enter and have received both Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine doses currently required to be considered fully vaccinated by 5 p.m. on the date that is two days before the relevant draw date. The Early Bird draw will have an entry and vaccination deadline date of 5 p.m. on Sept. 4.

For further details on the This is Your Shot incentive program, participants can check out http://www.mnsvaccinedraw.com.