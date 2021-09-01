Collision in Pointe-aux-Trembles leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Pointe-aux-Trembles on the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal.

Montreal police say the incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Notre-Dame and George V streets.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and is in critical condition. No other information was available from police at the time.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene, where an investigation is underway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.