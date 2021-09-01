Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

U of M to close doors every Sept. 30 in support of reconciliation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 3:50 pm
The University of Manitoba. View image in full screen
The University of Manitoba. University of Manitoba

T‌he University of Manitoba will be closed Sept. 30 — and every Sept. 30 going forward — in recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said it’s committed to supporting national reconciliation efforts, and supporting the federal government’s recognition of Sept. 30 is a step in the right direction.

Story continues below advertisement

“It marks a national day of remembrance – a day to remember the horrendous history and ongoing intergenerational impacts of residential schools, and to honour residential school survivors and the children who did not return home,” said the statement from U of M president Michael Benarroch, vice-president (Indigenous) Catherine Cook, and National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation director Stephanie Scott.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba minister says residential schools meant to eliminate Indigenous people

“Collective grief and anger recently blanketed communities from coast to coast to coast with the discovery of children’s remains at former residential school sites across Canada.

“Though the last school closed in the 1990s, the effects of the system and colonization are still deeply felt in communities today.”

The U of M said Sept. 30 will become a designated paid closure at the university, so staff and faculty can reflect on and participate in the day as well as students.

Click to play video: 'Reconciliation through education' Reconciliation through education
Reconciliation through education – Jun 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Reconciliation tagUniversity of Manitoba tagTruth and Reconciliation tagOrange Shirt Day tagU Of M tagStat holiday tagnational holiday tagNational Day of Truth and Reconciliation tagSept. 30 taguniversity closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers