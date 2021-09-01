U of M to close doors every Sept. 30 in support of reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

T‌he University of Manitoba will be closed Sept. 30 — and every Sept. 30 going forward — in recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said it’s committed to supporting national reconciliation efforts, and supporting the federal government’s recognition of Sept. 30 is a step in the right direction.

"On Sept. 30 and every day, we must continue to reflect on the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools, either through personal reflection or alongside community."#UMIndigenous #uManitoba https://t.co/QimAuqBDzd — University of Manitoba (@umanitoba) September 1, 2021

“It marks a national day of remembrance – a day to remember the horrendous history and ongoing intergenerational impacts of residential schools, and to honour residential school survivors and the children who did not return home,” said the statement from U of M president Michael Benarroch, vice-president (Indigenous) Catherine Cook, and National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation director Stephanie Scott.

“Collective grief and anger recently blanketed communities from coast to coast to coast with the discovery of children’s remains at former residential school sites across Canada.

“Though the last school closed in the 1990s, the effects of the system and colonization are still deeply felt in communities today.”

The U of M said Sept. 30 will become a designated paid closure at the university, so staff and faculty can reflect on and participate in the day as well as students.

