Canada

Mural promoting racial unity being painted in Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 3:27 pm
The mural, as seen while being created on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2020. The mural stems from what police called a hate-motivated vandalism incident involving a local home in July 2020. View image in full screen
The mural, as seen while being created on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2020. The mural stems from what police called a hate-motivated vandalism incident involving a local home in July 2020. Todd Manuel

A mural promoting racial unity is being painted in Summerland and should be completed by the time school starts.

According to School District 67, the mural is located on the east wall of Summerland Middle School, and the artists plan to have it finished by Sunday, Sept. 5.

The mural stems from an incident in July 2020 when a local family had its home tagged with racist graffiti, along with rocks being thrown through windows. Police described it as hate-motivated vandalism.

Read more: Police investigating ‘hate-motivated vandalism’ involving Okanagan home

Summerland RCMP launched an investigation, as similar graffiti was also found on the town’s bandshell stage at Memorial Park.

Following the incident, the Lekhi family created a GoFundMe page to fund “a mural, a large sign or another eternal symbol that can be placed in our community. This symbol is a sign of unity, a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the positivity that resonates in Summerland.”

Story continues below advertisement

The school district said that “very quickly, an overwhelming outpouring of support towards the Lekhi family from the community of Summerland emerged as people spoke out against these acts.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Summerland residents welcome discussion around racism in the community' Summerland residents welcome discussion around racism in the community
Summerland residents welcome discussion around racism in the community – Jul 22, 2020

The school district said it partnered with the Lekhi family through an anti-racism group and discussed creating a mural on district property that celebrates Summerland and its diversity.

Following a call to artists earlier this year, a submission from Kelowna was selected.

“Anti-Racism education and efforts to ensure that the culture, beliefs and ancestry of all students and staff are accepted, celebrated, and understood is an important component of this commitment,” said School District 67.

Click to play video: 'Anti-Racism Summerland Mural' Anti-Racism Summerland Mural
Anti-Racism Summerland Mural – May 27, 2021

 

