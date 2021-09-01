2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 48

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the city on Wednesday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,642.

Active cases have fallen from the previous day to 48, with another three new recoveries being reported as well.

Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,550 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.

In Wellington County, four new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,803.

Active cases increased to 26 in the county with no new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,740, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

3:39 Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22 Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 78.8 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 84.2 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 84.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 72.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77 per cent have received one dose.

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, 72.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 73.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.