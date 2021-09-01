SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 48

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Children going back to school without masks, COVID-19 vaccine will fuel Delta variant: study' Children going back to school without masks, COVID-19 vaccine will fuel Delta variant: study
Kids and teachers across the country are headed back to school but provinces have taken a varied approach as to how classrooms will look in the fall and whether educators need to be vaccinated.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the city on Wednesday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,642.

Active cases have fallen from the previous day to 48, with another three new recoveries being reported as well.

Read more: Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public settings

Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,550 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.

In Wellington County, four new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,803.

Active cases increased to 26 in the county with no new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,740, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22' Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22
Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 78.8 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 84.2 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 84.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 72.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: Guelph surpasses 90 per cent first-shot vaccinations

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 72.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 73.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

