Canada

What’s open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2021

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 6:00 am
Manitoba is getting ready for another Labour day on Sep. 6 and some businesses will be closing for the day or slightly adjusting their hours. View image in full screen
Manitoba is getting ready for another Labour day on Sep. 6 and some businesses will be closing for the day or slightly adjusting their hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor.

Manitoba is getting ready for another Labour day on Sep. 6 and some businesses will be closing for the day or slightly adjusting their hours.

Here is a guide to help you figure out how to spend your labour day in Winnipeg:

Government facilities/services:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
  • Most provincial offices will be closed
  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open
  • The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24/7
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping: (some retailers will be operating on different hours)

  • Kildonan place — open
  • Grand Park — closed
  • Polo Park — open
  • Garden City Shopping Centre — open
  • St. Vital Mall — open
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open
  • Most grocery stores will be open
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed

Recreation:

Attractions:

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo — open
  • The Forks Market — open
  • some bars, restaurants will be open
