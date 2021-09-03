What’s open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba is getting ready for another Labour day on Sep. 6 and some businesses will be closing for the day or slightly adjusting their hours.

Here is a guide to help you figure out how to spend your labour day in Winnipeg:

Government facilities/services:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed

Most provincial offices will be closed

Garbage and recycling collection will take place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open

The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24/7

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping: (some retailers will be operating on different hours)

Kildonan place — open

Grand Park — closed

Polo Park — open

Garden City Shopping Centre — open

St. Vital Mall — open

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open

Most grocery stores will be open

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed

Recreation:

Attractions:

Assiniboine Park Zoo — open

The Forks Market — open

some bars, restaurants will be open

2:56 Le Burger Week in Winnipeg Le Burger Week in Winnipeg