What’s open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2021

Manitoba is getting ready for another Labour day on Sep. 6 and some businesses will be closing for the day or slightly adjusting their hours.
Here is a guide to help you figure out how to spend your labour day in Winnipeg:
Government facilities/services:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
- Most provincial offices will be closed
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open
- The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24/7
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping: (some retailers will be operating on different hours)
- Kildonan place — open
- Grand Park — closed
- Polo Park — open
- Garden City Shopping Centre — open
- St. Vital Mall — open
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open
- Most grocery stores will be open
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed
Recreation:
- Libraries — closed
- Leisure Centres — closed
- City-owned indoor swimming pools — closed
- Outdoor pools — open
- Wading pools — open
- Spray pads — open
- Golf courses — open
Attractions:
- Assiniboine Park Zoo — open
- The Forks Market — open
- some bars, restaurants will be open
