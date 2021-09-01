Patrons who went to Sugar Daddy’s nightclub in Mississauga urged to get tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Public Health has issued a notice that anyone who attended a nightclub in Mississauga should get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

The local public health unit has reported a possible exposure at Sugar Daddy’s nightclub on Dixie Road, north of Eglinton Avenue, in Mississauga.

It is urging people who went to the nightclub on Aug. 20, 21 or 22 to seek immediate testing.

“This applies to all patrons, including those who are fully vaccinated,” Peel Public Health said.

The health department also said anyone getting a test should give testing staff outbreak number 2253-2021-45471.