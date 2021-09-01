SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Patrons who went to Sugar Daddy’s nightclub in Mississauga urged to get tested for COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 1:06 pm
Sugar Daddy's nightclub in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Sugar Daddy's nightclub in Mississauga. Google Streetview

Peel Public Health has issued a notice that anyone who attended a nightclub in Mississauga should get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

The local public health unit has reported a possible exposure at Sugar Daddy’s nightclub on Dixie Road, north of Eglinton Avenue, in Mississauga.

It is urging people who went to the nightclub on Aug. 20, 21 or 22 to seek immediate testing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Attendees at 2 more Oshawa basketball tournaments urged to get tested for COVID-19

“This applies to all patrons, including those who are fully vaccinated,” Peel Public Health said.

The health department also said anyone getting a test should give testing staff outbreak number 2253-2021-45471.

