Queen City Ex breaks attendance record, Ice Cube to headline 2022 event

The Queen City Ex (QCX) went out with a bang this year, officially breaking attendance records with a total of 274,624 people attending the fair in Regina.

A press release sent Wednesday morning also revealed rapper and actor Ice Cube would be headlining QCX 2022.

The new record beat the previous one set in 2019 by just over 40,000.

“When you consider the months of social distancing and public health orders, being able to set a new attendance record is incredible,” said Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

“Our team put together an incredible line-up of Canadian entertainment, fair rides, food, shows, and games for everyone to enjoy.”

Typically, the exhibition is hosted over five days but for the first time since the 1970s, the 2021 Queen City Ex was hosted over eight days.

This year’s fair featured 37 midway rides, more than 50 midway games and more than 30 food vendors.

Reid thanked sponsors, partners and staff for their hard work putting on QCX under tight deadlines.

“When you consider we also hosted three Saskatchewan Roughrider games in August as well, I’m not sure another facility in the country could have done what we did,” Reid said in the press release.

Some good also came out of QCX, with 3,000 meals provided for Regina families in need as a result of the first annual Corn Dog Eating Challenge. Also, 3,000 pounds of food was donated on the last day of the QCX as a result of the SaskMilk Flip for Hunger Pancake Breakfast.

In total, REAL staff worked a combined 19,522 hours. The press release also offered up some other fascinating stats: 156,842 mini donuts eaten, 15,040 candy apples consumed, 688,078 ounces of lemonade drunk, 13,655 corn dogs down the hatch, 10,786 pounds of poutine devoured, 126,549 ounces of Saskatchewan-brewed Original 16 beverages enjoyed.

The countdown to QCX 2022 has already started, with the fair returning to its normal time after the August long weekend from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

Ice Cube will be taking the main stage on Aug. 5.