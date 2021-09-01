SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Party leaders in Ontario, Quebec as federal election campaign continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 8:52 am
Click to play video: 'If election were held tomorrow, Liberals would only get 31 per cent of popular vote: poll' If election were held tomorrow, Liberals would only get 31 per cent of popular vote: poll
WATCH: If election were held tomorrow, Liberals would only get 31 per cent of popular vote: poll.

The three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau begins his day by announcing his platform in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in Ontario, with a morning announcement at the Ottawa hotel he has been using as his main base throughout the campaign.

New Democrat head Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a housing announcement in Montreal, followed by a virtual town hall in the evening.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Housing affordability key issue for young voters' Canada election: Housing affordability key issue for young voters
Canada election: Housing affordability key issue for young voters

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail alongside the economy on Tuesday, as Statistics Canada reported the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent between April and June, and estimated another drop in real gross domestic product in July.

Experts say when the economy is good, or perceived to be going in the right direction, voters are inclined to reward the incumbent government.

Read more: Liberals fall, Conservatives steady as election race remains neck-and-neck: poll

They also say when voters feel the opposite, they are inclined to punish the incumbent.

The federal election is scheduled for Sept. 20.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
