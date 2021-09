Send this page to someone via email

A person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an assault with a weapon in downtown Calgary on Tuesday, according to EMS and police.

Paramedics responded to an apartment building in the 600 block of 5 Avenue S.W. for reports of a person being attacked at around 10 p.m.

A male of an unknown age is in hospital, police said.

No one is in custody, and police are investigating.