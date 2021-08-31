Another COVID-19 death reported at Central Okanagan seniors’ care facility

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Central Okanagan seniors’ care facilities remained relatively steady in terms of new cases in the last day, but there was one more death overnight.

David Lloyd Jones long-term care in Kelowna has 54 cases, involving 40 residents and 14 staff. There was another death related to this outbreak overnight, raising the total to six.

Since the fourth wave got underway, the Central Okanagan has had the highest proportion of cases. In turn, it has the highest number of outbreaks in senior care facilities.

In addition to David Lloyd Jones, there are six more care homes within the Central Okanagan that have been dealing with an outbreak.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna has 30 cases, 10 involving residents and 20 staff. There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 30 cases involving 19 residents and 11 staff. There have been six deaths connected to the outbreak.

Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living in Kelowna has five cases involving one resident and four staff.

Spring Valley Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has eight cases involving seven residents and one staff. There is one death connected to the outbreak.

Also, Sun Pointe Village assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has five resident cases.

B.C. reported 655 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 242 of which are in the Interior Health region.

That raises the total number of active cases in Interior Health to 2,495.

Across B.C. there are 187 people are in hospital, with 103 in intensive care.

From Aug. 16-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 80.2 pre cent of cases and 88.7 per cent of hospitalizations.

