Storm warning issued for Calgary and area

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Tuesday.
The agency said meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing “strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.”
At around 5:20 p.m., the agency said the thunderstorm is near Balzac and moving to the northeast at 25 km/h.
Trending Stories
“Extreme northern portions of the City of Calgary may be impacted by this thunderstorm,” the agency said.
Calgary’s warning was dropped at 5:35 p.m. but reissued 15 minutes later.
“This thunderstorm is developing over southwest Calgary,” Environment Canada said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments