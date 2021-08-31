Menu

Storm warning issued for Calgary and area

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 7:25 pm
A bolt of lightning comes from a storm cloud above a residential area of Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
A bolt of lightning comes from a storm cloud above a residential area of Calgary, Alta. Getty Images

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Tuesday.

The agency said meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing “strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.”

At around 5:20 p.m., the agency said the thunderstorm is near Balzac and moving to the northeast at 25 km/h.

“Extreme northern portions of the City of Calgary may be impacted by this thunderstorm,” the agency said.

Calgary’s warning was dropped at 5:35 p.m. but reissued 15 minutes later.

“This thunderstorm is developing over southwest Calgary,” Environment Canada said.

