Storm warning issued for Calgary and area

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Tuesday.

The agency said meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing “strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.”

At around 5:20 p.m., the agency said the thunderstorm is near Balzac and moving to the northeast at 25 km/h.

"Extreme northern portions of the City of Calgary may be impacted by this thunderstorm," the agency said.

Calgary’s warning was dropped at 5:35 p.m. but reissued 15 minutes later.

“This thunderstorm is developing over southwest Calgary,” Environment Canada said.