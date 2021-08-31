Menu

Health

Vancouver surgeon apologizes for racist incident caught on video

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 5:45 pm
Jason Faulds has apolgized following the release of a video to social media. View image in full screen
Jason Faulds has apolgized following the release of a video to social media. TikTok

A Vancouver surgeon and Vancouver Coastal Health have apologized for the surgeon’s actions and the response to a video posted on social media.

The video, which was posted earlier this year, showed Jason Faulds telling a South Asian man to “crawl back to Surrey” during a traffic dispute.

Faulds later pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after initially being charged with impaired driving.

“Vancouver Coastal Health recognizes that the initial response to this racist incident was inadequate,” the health authority said in a statement. “We acknowledge the hurt the comments and our inadequate response caused the South Asian community, and we are sorry.”

“This is a reminder for us that systemic racism in B.C.’s health-care system is real.”

Faulds also issued an apology.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and the harm that I caused and fully understand that many are rightly offended,” he wrote.

Read more: The B.C. government apologizes for systemic racism towards Indigenous people in B.C.’s health-care system

“I offer my sincerest apology to the individuals involved, the VCH community, the residents of Surrey and the entire South Asian community.”

“My comments reflect a lack of sensitivity and arrogance which is inexcusable and inappropriate. I understand that my actions have been hurtful to many, especially to those who have endured generations of racist trauma.

“I would like to assure you that long before this became a public issue, I began working diligently to improve and will continue to work towards that goal.”

