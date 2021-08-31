Vancouver surgeon apologizes for racist incident caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver surgeon and Vancouver Coastal Health have apologized for the surgeon’s actions and the response to a video posted on social media.

The video, which was posted earlier this year, showed Jason Faulds telling a South Asian man to “crawl back to Surrey” during a traffic dispute.

3:32 Systemic racism in B.C.’s health care system. What is the solution? Systemic racism in B.C.’s health care system. What is the solution? – Jul 10, 2020

Faulds later pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after initially being charged with impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vancouver Coastal Health recognizes that the initial response to this racist incident was inadequate,” the health authority said in a statement. “We acknowledge the hurt the comments and our inadequate response caused the South Asian community, and we are sorry.”

2:12 Report released on investigation into B.C. health-care racism Report released on investigation into B.C. health-care racism – Nov 30, 2020

“This is a reminder for us that systemic racism in B.C.’s health-care system is real.”

Faulds also issued an apology.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and the harm that I caused and fully understand that many are rightly offended,” he wrote.

“I offer my sincerest apology to the individuals involved, the VCH community, the residents of Surrey and the entire South Asian community.”

Story continues below advertisement

“My comments reflect a lack of sensitivity and arrogance which is inexcusable and inappropriate. I understand that my actions have been hurtful to many, especially to those who have endured generations of racist trauma.

“I would like to assure you that long before this became a public issue, I began working diligently to improve and will continue to work towards that goal.”