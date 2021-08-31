SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Skaha Creek wildfire: Penticton Indian Band issues evacuation alert

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 5:19 pm
An aerial view of the Skaha Creek wildfire that’s burning approximately six kilometres southwest of Penticton, B.C. The red lines are fire retardant. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Skaha Creek wildfire that’s burning approximately six kilometres southwest of Penticton, B.C. The red lines are fire retardant. BC Wildfire Service

The Penticton Indian Band issued an evacuation alert on Monday for approximately 240 properties because of the nearby Skaha Creek wildfire.

Located approximately six kilometres southwest of Penticton, the blaze is estimated at 212 hectares after starting out at an estimated third of a hectare when it was initially discovered on Saturday.

The fire isn’t currently threatening any structures, according to the BC Wildfire Service, but the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) authorized an evacuation alert on Monday for properties in Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge and Holidays Hills RV Resort, plus the PIB’s Lower Village south of Shingle Creek.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C.’s White Rock Lake wildfire: Smoke, flames from massive planned burn will last days

A map showing the evacuation alert area is available on the City of Penticton website.

In related news, the City of Penticton activated its emergency operations centre due to the wildfire’s proximity.

A map showing the area affected by the Penticton Indian Band’s evacuation alert. View image in full screen
A map showing the area affected by the Penticton Indian Band’s evacuation alert. City of Penticton

“We’re taking steps to prepare and plan in the event there is a change in the behaviour of the Skaha Creek Wildfire and to be ready to support the Penticton Indian Band as needed,” said emergency operations centre director Donny Van Dyk.

Trending Stories

The city noted there are no evacuation alerts or orders being considered for the City of Penticton at this time.

Click to play video: 'New wildfire near Penticton causing concern' New wildfire near Penticton causing concern
New wildfire near Penticton causing concern

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire stayed high on the slopes on Monday, adding there was no significant growth as of this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Weather conditions for Tuesday were expected to be cooler with increasing clouds, with BC Wildfire stating “this slight downturn in weather will help crews make progress on the containment of the Skaha Creek wildfire.”

Still, it noted that steep and rocky terrain is presenting a challenge to ground crews, though heavy equipment is being utilized where possible and hand-dug guards will be used where machines cannot safely operate.

BC Wildfire also said a small planned burn may take place Tuesday, on the east side, to bring the fire safely to the guard where crews can action it.

It said increased smoke will be visible on the east side of the fire, closest to Penticton, if the planned ignition operation occurs.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 30' Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 30
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 30
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
penticton tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagevacuation alert tagcity of penticton tagBC fires tagPenticton Indian Band tagOKANAGAN WILDFIRES tagFires in BC tagOkanagan fires tagBC fires update tagSkaha Creek wildfire tagSkaha Creek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers