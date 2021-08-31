Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Another Ottawa LRT train stalls, issue ‘unrelated’ to axle bearing problems

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 4:13 pm
Some commuters on the Ottawa light-rail system Tuesday morning were delayed when a train became stuck on the tracks near Pimisi and Bayview stations. View image in full screen
Some commuters on the Ottawa light-rail system Tuesday morning were delayed when a train became stuck on the tracks near Pimisi and Bayview stations. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Tuesday morning’s commute on Ottawa’s light-rail transit system was disrupted by another stalled train, though the city’s director of transit operations says it’s “unrelated” to the axle bearing problems that have plagued the line for much of August.

A train travelling westbound between Pimisi and Bayview stations came to a stop at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The train operator attempted to troubleshoot the issue but had to call a Rideau Transit Maintenance technician to take the train back to the storage yard, said Troy Charter, Ottawa’s transit operations director, in a statement to Global News.

Read more: 2 Ottawa LRT trains removed from service Thursday for coupler, heating issues

Passengers on the stuck vehicle were moved to a second train, he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charter said service continued along the whole line, with a single track of service used between Bayview and Lyon stations. OC Transpo customers were told over social media that R1 replacement bus service would run between Tunney’s Pasture and Lyon stations, though the substitution ended a few minutes later.

Service returned to normal around 6:45 a.m., roughly an hour after the delays began.

The stalled train is undergoing diagnostics and repairs at the maintenance and storage yard.

Though there’s no official word on a cause yet, Charter said it was “unrelated to the axle bearing issue previously reported.”

Click to play video: 'West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre relocates for several years due to LRT construction' West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre relocates for several years due to LRT construction
West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre relocates for several years due to LRT construction
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OTtawa LRT tagOC Transpo tagOttawa Transit tagOttawa light rail transit tagOttawa LRT issues tagTroy Charter tagOttawa LRT train stuck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers