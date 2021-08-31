Another Ottawa LRT train stalls, issue ‘unrelated’ to axle bearing problems

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday morning’s commute on Ottawa’s light-rail transit system was disrupted by another stalled train, though the city’s director of transit operations says it’s “unrelated” to the axle bearing problems that have plagued the line for much of August.

A train travelling westbound between Pimisi and Bayview stations came to a stop at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The train operator attempted to troubleshoot the issue but had to call a Rideau Transit Maintenance technician to take the train back to the storage yard, said Troy Charter, Ottawa’s transit operations director, in a statement to Global News.

Passengers on the stuck vehicle were moved to a second train, he said.

Charter said service continued along the whole line, with a single track of service used between Bayview and Lyon stations. OC Transpo customers were told over social media that R1 replacement bus service would run between Tunney’s Pasture and Lyon stations, though the substitution ended a few minutes later.

Service returned to normal around 6:45 a.m., roughly an hour after the delays began.

The stalled train is undergoing diagnostics and repairs at the maintenance and storage yard.

Though there’s no official word on a cause yet, Charter said it was “unrelated to the axle bearing issue previously reported.”

