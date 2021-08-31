Menu

Canada

Montreal to name downtown plaza for jazz legend Oscar Peterson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 2:24 pm
Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson performs on the Stravinski hall stage during the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, Saturday, July 16, 2005. The widow of legendary jazz pianist Peterson says she is heartened by a petition calling for Montreal to rename a metro station in his honour. View image in full screen
Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson performs on the Stravinski hall stage during the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, Saturday, July 16, 2005. The widow of legendary jazz pianist Peterson says she is heartened by a petition calling for Montreal to rename a metro station in his honour. HE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keystone, Martial Trezzini

The City of Montreal is naming a downtown plaza after late jazz great Oscar Peterson.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the large square, being created as part of the reconstruction of a downtown street, will include signs and other art installations celebrating Peterson’s life and work.

Click to play video: 'Honouring a Montreal musical legend' Honouring a Montreal musical legend
Honouring a Montreal musical legend – Oct 7, 2020

There have been numerous calls in Montreal for greater public commemoration of the eight-time Grammy winner, who was born in the city in 1925.

In 2020, an unsuccessful petition to rename the Lionel-Groulx metro station after Peterson, who grew up in the nearby Little Burgundy neighbourhood, garnered more than 25,000 signatures.

A small park in the area bears his name, as does a concert hall at Montreal’s Concordia University.

Peterson died in 2007, in Mississauga, Ont., after a 60-year career as a jazz pianist.

