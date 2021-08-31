SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

O’Toole pledges to balance budget, ramp up economy ‘without cuts’ within 10 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: O’Toole pledges to balance Canada’s budget ‘without cuts’' Canada election: O’Toole pledges to balance Canada’s budget ‘without cuts’
WATCH: Canada election: O’Toole pledges to balance Canada’s budget ‘without cuts’

Erin O’Toole is stressing the Conservative goal to balance the budget “without cuts” within 10 years.

At a campaign event from the party’s broadcast centre at an Ottawa hotel, the Tory leader said Canada effectively borrows more than $400 million each day, resulting in a $354-billion deficit last year amid emergency spending measures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Toole says that, if he elected, he will roll out more stimulus spending but will end much of it after the first year and wind it down completely over five years.

Trending Stories

Read more: Erin O’Toole’s soft stance on the Cheryl Gallants of the Conservative Party sends the wrong message

Conservative officials have said the robust economic recovery on which the Tory plan rests assumes annual GDP growth of roughly three per cent, a target reached only once since 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the Liberal budget nor the NDP platform mention fiscal balance, with both parties saying investment in economic and social programs can rev the economy and generate revenue more effectively than slashed budgets.

Earlier today, Statistics Canada released numbers showing the country’s economy had its worst quarterly stretch since the start of the pandemic, contracting by 1.1 per cent between April and June and possibly dropping further in July.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagErin O'Toole tag2021 canada election tagConservatives plan to balance budget tagO'Toole balance budget tagO'Toole Canada deficit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers