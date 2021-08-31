Police say missing Brampton woman could be in London, Ont. area

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for help finding a Brampton woman first reported missing with by Peel Regional Police.

According to the London Police Service, Ivy Alice Mathu, 23, is described as a woman with a medium build, short black shaved hair and dark eyes and was last seen in a white shirt, grey shorts and sandals and carrying a purple purse.

Peel Regional Police say she was last seen more than a week ago on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the area of James Potter Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

On Aug. 29, Peel Regional Police stated that they believed she might be in the Hamilton or Burlington area.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, police in London issued a release, stating that it’s believed the missing woman might be in the London area.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare and London police ask anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

