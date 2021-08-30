SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Longtime Quebec Liberal Lise Thériault won’t seek re-election in 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 4:53 pm
In this 2017 photo, Lise Thériault is sworn in as Minister of Consumer Protection and Housing of the new Liberal cabinet at the National Assembly in Quebec City. Thériault announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2022. View image in full screen
In this 2017 photo, Lise Thériault is sworn in as Minister of Consumer Protection and Housing of the new Liberal cabinet at the National Assembly in Quebec City. Thériault announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2022. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

Longtime Quebec Liberal Lise Thériault says she won’t be seeking re-election in 2022.

Thériault told reporters Monday in her Montreal riding of Anjou-Louis-Riel that she’ll serve the rest of her mandate, but won’t seek another term after seven consecutive mandates spanning 20 years.

Read more: Dominique Anglade named Quebec Liberal leader, becomes first Black woman to head a party in province

She is the first of several provincial Liberals who are expected to depart the party’s ranks ahead of the October 2022 provincial election.

Thériault says she’s leaving of her own accord and told reporters Monday she wasn’t pressured to leave by anyone in Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade’s entourage.

Read more: Quebec passes motion for politicians to stop making opening remarks in English at National Assembly

She says what convinced her was knowing the candidate who would succeed her, Chantale Gagnon, who was by her side at the announcement.

First elected to the national assembly in a 2002 byelection, Theriault, 55, held several cabinet positions in governments helmed by Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
