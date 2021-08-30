Menu

Health

Canadian Blood Services urging Manitobans to donate blood before Labour Day

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 4:08 pm
Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is urging all eligible donors in Manitoba to help meet patients’ needs by booking and keeping their appointment to donate blood before Labour Day.

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is urging all eligible donors in Manitoba to help meet patients’ needs by booking and keeping their appointment to donate blood before Labour Day.

As the COVID-19 restrictions ease, the demand for blood products has increased as hospitals treat more trauma patient admissions and carry out surgical procedures which were previously put on hold due to the pandemic.

CBS said in a release Monday that it anticipates the increased demand will continue this fall and all open appointments must be filled to ensure there’s an acceptable inventory level of blood for patients.

Read more: Doctors Manitoba renews call for immediate action as 110,000-surgery backlog confirmed

All donors are encouraged to get involved, but there is a specific need for donors with type O-negative blood. As the universal donor, O-negative blood is always in need. If you don’t know your blood type, donating blood is an easy and free way to find out.

Currently, there are plenty of upcoming opportunities for appointments in Manitoba if you wish to donate, here is the available information:

Winnipeg Donor Centre, 777 William Avenue

  • Friday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ( 50 open appointments)
  • Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (80 open appointments)
  • Monday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (70 open appointments)

Steinbach Mennonite Church, 345 Loewen Blvd, Steinbach

  • Monday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors who make an appointment are encouraged to keep it as missed or cancelled appointments are difficult to fill.

If you’re unable to make it to your appointment, please cancel it so someone else can take your place and consider re-booking in the coming months.

