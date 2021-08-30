Manitoba, North Dakota each allot $7.5-million to International Peace Garden upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister made his final public appearance as premier on Monday at the International Peace Garden in southwestern Manitoba, where he announced the province would be matching North Dakota’s contribution of 7.5-million dollars to enhance the garden.

“We’re friends, and this pandemic has interrupted friendships, and it’s hurt, it’s hurt not just economically but socially. So, it’s an important message to send that we can co-operate and work together,” Pallister told reporters.

He also inducted Governor Doug Burgum and the citizens of North Dakota into Manitoba’s Order of the Buffalo Hunt to recognize the governor for supporting Manitoba-based truck drivers in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in his state.

“Manitoba and North Dakota have a long and rich history of mutual respect and friendship, and Gov. Burgum and his team have been instrumental in strengthening that relationship,” Pallister said in a news release on Monday.

The garden, located east of Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year, after being established as a memorial celebrating the peaceful co-existence between Canada and the U.S. in 1932.

To commemorate the anniversary, it’ll open a children’s natural play park and an expanded conservatory next year.

“The funding provided for our capital projects are enabling this most unique institution to become a more sustainable tourism destination, educational centre and advocate for peace,” CEO of the International Peace Garden, Tim Chapman, said in a news release on Monday.

The under-10-square-kilometre space also features gardens with fountains, greenhouses and interpretive buildings, along with camping and picnic areas and trails.

Pallister, who issued a statement Monday morning confirming his resignation, is stepping down on Wednesday, effective at 8 a.m.

