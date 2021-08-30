Menu

Canada

OPP arrest 51-year-old Wellington, Ont. man after child pornography investigation

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 4:45 pm
51-year-old Andrew Morton was arrested and charged following a child sexual exploitation investigation. View image in full screen
51-year-old Andrew Morton was arrested and charged following a child sexual exploitation investigation. The Canadian Press file

The Prince Edward County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with the Child Sexual Exploitation and Digital Forensics units, have arrested and charged a Wellington, Ont., man following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Police say on Aug. 26, a search warrant was executed at a home in Wellington, and seized several electronic devices.

Andrew Morton, 51, was arrested with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography, police said.

Read more: Child pornography charges laid following investigation in Simcoe County

“Child sexual exploitation is a devastating reality in our communities. Every person held accountable is a step towards fighting this horrific act”, said Tina Chalk, the Detective Superintendent of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Trending Stories

Police remind parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children against online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Resources for doing so can be found at www.cybertip.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation, or who has information regarding internet child exploitation, to contact them.

Click to play video: 'Battling online child sexual exploitation' Battling online child sexual exploitation
Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021
