OPP arrest 51-year-old Wellington, Ont. man after child pornography investigation

The Prince Edward County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with the Child Sexual Exploitation and Digital Forensics units, have arrested and charged a Wellington, Ont., man following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Police say on Aug. 26, a search warrant was executed at a home in Wellington, and seized several electronic devices.

Andrew Morton, 51, was arrested with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography, police said.

“Child sexual exploitation is a devastating reality in our communities. Every person held accountable is a step towards fighting this horrific act”, said Tina Chalk, the Detective Superintendent of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police remind parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children against online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Resources for doing so can be found at www.cybertip.ca.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation, or who has information regarding internet child exploitation, to contact them.

