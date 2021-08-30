Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Lambton OPP find 2 dead after motorcycle crash in Wyoming, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 30, 2021 1:43 pm
OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash that left two dead in Wyoming, Ont., on Aug. 30, 2021.
OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash that left two dead in Wyoming, Ont., on Aug. 30, 2021. supplied by Lambton OPPP

Lambton OPP are investigating after officers came upon the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Wyoming, Ont., east of Sarnia on Monday morning.

According to police, the crash on Broadway Street, north of Churchill Line, was discovered at roughly 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Read more: OPP identify woman, 70, killed in crash near Guelph

It’s unclear what time the collision itself occurred, but OPP told Global News that it’s believed the crash occurred “sometime overnight.”

Trending Stories

The crash involved two people on one motorcycle and that, at this time, police have “no indication that any other vehicles were involved.”

Provincial police say there were two unresponsive individuals at the scene. They were later pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have identified the deceased as Michael Dennis, 41, and Nicole Whitney, 38, both of Plympton-Wyoming.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked by OPP to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagMotorcycle tagSarnia tagfatal motorcycle crash tagWyoming taglambton opp tagPlympton-Wyoming tagBroadway Street tagchurchill Line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers