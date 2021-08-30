Lambton OPP find 2 dead after motorcycle crash in Wyoming, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP are investigating after officers came upon the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Wyoming, Ont., east of Sarnia on Monday morning.

According to police, the crash on Broadway Street, north of Churchill Line, was discovered at roughly 6:30 a.m. Monday.

It’s unclear what time the collision itself occurred, but OPP told Global News that it’s believed the crash occurred “sometime overnight.”

The crash involved two people on one motorcycle and that, at this time, police have “no indication that any other vehicles were involved.”

Provincial police say there were two unresponsive individuals at the scene. They were later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Michael Dennis, 41, and Nicole Whitney, 38, both of Plympton-Wyoming.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked by OPP to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.