OPP identify woman, 70, killed in crash near Guelph

Wellington County OPP have identified a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash just outside of Guelph on Saturday evening.

Shirley White, 70, of Erin, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 29.

OPP said at around 9 p.m., a southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle at the intersection.

White was driving the eastbound vehicle, while a passenger with her was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

