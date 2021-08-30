Menu

Canada

OPP identify woman, 70, killed in crash near Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 11:47 am
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP have identified a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash just outside of Guelph on Saturday evening.

Shirley White, 70, of Erin, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 29.

OPP said at around 9 p.m., a southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle at the intersection.

Read more: OPP identify man killed during thunderstorm in Erin, Ont.

White was driving the eastbound vehicle, while a passenger with her was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

