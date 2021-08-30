Conservative Party of Canada candidate quits over sexual assault allegation

Send this page to someone via email

A Conservative Party of Canada candidate in the Halifax region quit over what he calls an unfounded sexual assault allegation.

Troy Myers was running in the riding of Dartmouth-Cole Harbour and has been accused in a social media post of a sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2019, according to a woman who says she met him at a conference that year.

The person making the allegation is Lauren Skabar, who ran as an NDP candidate for Cumberland North in the recent provincial election.

She tweeted that Myers tugged on the hem of her skirt and put his hand up the back of her skirt and into her underwear.

(TW: Sexual assault) I met Troy Myers in Oct'19 at the NS Library Association conference, hosted by South Shore Public Libraries where he's Chief & CEO. He told me he admired my excitement about the field, and how nice it was to have someone new to the profession attending (1/6) pic.twitter.com/5tN8yTPlUe — lauren (@LoSkabar) August 29, 2021

Following the allegation being made public on Sunday night, the Conservative Party National Campaign released a statement on Monday saying that they instructed Myers to withdraw his candidacy, and he agreed.

However, Myers says none of the allegations made against him are true.

“I have spent my entire career working in and promoting an environment of respect and equality,” Myers said.

“For the best interests of my loved ones and my colleagues and career I have taken the difficult decision to back from politics and focus all my attention and efforts to fight these defamatory false statements.”

According to his statement, he has also consulted legal counsel to review options.

Global has reached out to Skabar and she has declined an interview request at this time.

At a campaign stop in Granby, Que., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would commit to withdrawing a candidate if an accusation of sexual assault was made against one from his party.

“Every situation is different and needs to be addressed with the proper process. But … Canadians deserve to know the people standing up to represent them,” he said after he was asked about the incident.

Trudeau said the Liberal party has moved “faster than any other party and government in history” in bringing measures necessary to keep people in Parliament and across the federal government safe.

