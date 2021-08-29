Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Food Truck Wars returns to Queen City for delicious competition

By Moises Canales-Lavigne & Jacob Carr Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 8:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Food Truck Wars hits the Queen City' Food Truck Wars hits the Queen City
12 different vendors parked their food trucks in the parking lot of the Centennial Market in Regina today. Attendees were happy to have their pick of delicious foods to enjoy in the summer sun.

The smells of delicious foods at Regina’s Centennial Market attracted foodies, families and food truck fans from across the city on Sunday afternoon.

It marked the return of the Regina Food Truck Wars, where over 12 food trucks were parked and cooked mouthwatering dishes for attendees.

Vendors also participated in the event to provide shopping options for visitors.

“It was a beautiful day. It was a good time, good turnout and lots of good food,” said one person at the event, who ended up trying food from The Bannock House truck.

Trending Stories

A few judges were on-site to evaluate a number of dishes based on taste and appearance. People also had the opportunity to vote for their favourite food trucks.

Read more: Regina bakeries featured in baking competition on national TV this fall

Story continues below advertisement

The Cone Artist won in 2019 as the judges choice, however, the people’s top three choices were Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ, Beaver Tails and The Bannock House.

“There were lots of different options. Summer’s coming to an end and we’re just trying to enjoy a great day in Regina,” mentioned another Food Truck Wars attendee.

Regina’s Food Truck Wars have been an annual event since 2018, however, the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the event was hosted, which was in 2019, there were over 10,000 people who attended.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina tagyqr tagFood Trucks tagFood Truck Wars tagCentennial Market tag2021 Food Truck Wars tagRegina Centennial Market tagRegina food truck tagRegina Food Truck Wars tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers