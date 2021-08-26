Regina bakery featured in baking competition on national TV this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Baking on a TV program was part of Jared Bugyi’s five-year plan when he started Queen City Cakes located in downtown Regina.

However, he accomplished that goal just three years into his plan.

The local cake shop owner was among the competitors in Season 2 of Food Network Canada‘s The Big Bake: Halloween show.

The show challenges teams of three bakers to create big, bold cakes with a Halloween twist. The winner with the most ambitious and delicious cake goes home with a $10,000 prize.

It was an intense and cool experience for Bugyi who said filming took place during the peak of COVID-19.

“I was stressed,” laughed Bugyi. “It went by in the blink of an eye. It was so fast-paced. You go in there thinking you’re going to kill it, and then your mind goes blank when it’s go-time. You hope for the best.”

Bugyi is pictured in action during filming of ‘The Big Bake: Halloween’. Photo courtesy of Food Network Canada

Bugyi was joined on the team by Megan Degelman, who worked for Queen City Cakes at the time before moving away, and Annissa Cheyne, owner of Sweet Wheat Bakeshop.

“We had a tight deadline that was last minute when I reached out to Annissa, but she messaged me before about other things. As for Megan, she had worked here at the shop, which is how it all came together,” he explained.

Bugyi said he did have a few takeaways from the competition, noting that he and his teammates were able to come together, execute and do their very best.

He added that the experience showed him that he’s ready for his own Queen City Cakes baking show.

“It’s still not my own show. I’m waiting for that,” Bugyi admitted. “We’re a crazy, fun team. I think it would be a good time.”

He didn’t want to give away too many details, but he said viewers can expect to see the “crazy, animated people we are” and that people will be entertained when they tune in.

Episodes will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET starting Sept. 27.