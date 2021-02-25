Menu

Canada

Kelowna’s Whisk Cake Company to featured on Food Network Canada show, Project Bakeover

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 7:46 pm
Steve Hodge, one of the hosts of Project Bakeover, talks with Whisk Cake Company owner Tanya Garratt.
Steve Hodge, one of the hosts of Project Bakeover, talks with Whisk Cake Company owner Tanya Garratt. Food Network

Tanya Garratt’s pastry philosophy is simple: Life is uncertain, eat dessert first.

“Let them eat cake,” Garratt said jokingly.

As an award-winning wedding cake baker with more than a decade in the business, Garratt’s pastry skills were in big demand.

She says everything was going fine at her Whisk Cake Company — until COVID hit.

“We were probably two weeks away from losing everything. It got scary, I’m not going to lie,” Garratt told Global News.

That’s when Garratt got an unexpected email from producers at the Food Network.

“They had asked us if we would like to part of new series that they are going to start,”  Garratt explained.

The new show, called ‘Project Bakeover, follows pastry chef Steve Hodge and designer TIffany Pratt as they help bakeries across North America turn their businesses around.

Garratt immediately jumped at the chance — and last September, Food Network crews spent 10 days in her bakery shooting a one-hour episode.

“Half of it is completely renovating the front (of the store) and the other half is a chef working with us to create new items,” Garrat said.

Without giving away too much of the show’s big renovation, Garratt says her business is already seeing big improvements from the Project Bakeover makeover.

“January of 2021 was one of the best Januarys we’ve ever had,” said Garratt.

The Whisk Bakery and Cafe episode of Project Bakeover airs Thursday, March 4 at 9 p.m.

