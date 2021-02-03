Downtown Kelowna restaurant, and its signature dish, to be featured on Food Network Canada

A unique Okanagan eatery’s reputation for fine food is about to get a lot bigger.
Kelowna’s Salt and Brick, is about to be featured on the Food Network.
“It’s a shared-plate, tapas-style restaurant,” chef James Holmes told Global News. “Traditional tapas is small plates, usually shared.”
And it’s Holmes’ small plates that are attracting some big attention.
“This Saturday we will be featured on the Food Network, John Catucci’s show Big Food Bucket List,” said Holmes.
Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on a culinary tour of North America, with the host checking off must-taste foods from his bucket list.
Holmes’s signature dish of roasted brussels sprouts with maple syrup made the grade.
The exposure is sure to garner plenty of buzz for Salt and Brick, a small and intimate wine bar in Kelowna.
“It’s so exciting,” said Salt and Brick general manager Emeleigh Brown.
“I have loved (Holmes) since the moment I started here, and I am so proud of him. I’m so proud that more people can see how amazing of a chef he is.”
The episode was filmed last September, but, according to Brown, this is just a taste of what’s in store for fans of Salt and Brick.
“Stay tuned; chef is going to be in on another show of the Food Network coming up pretty quick here,” Brown said.
Holmes says he’s flattered by the attention.
“It hasn’t hit me yet. I think when the episode airs, it’s going to be a little different, just to know that you are on national television,” he said.
“But, yeah, super humbled by it.”
Big Food Bucket List’s Salt and Brick episode is scheduled to air this Saturday, at 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., and will also feature Sunny’s – A Modern Diner, another Kelowna eatery.
