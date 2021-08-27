SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan records highest daily number of new cases in over 3 months

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 4:03 pm
COVID-19: Saskatchewan records highest daily number of new cases in over 3 months - image View image in full screen

Saskatchewan reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

The province reported 258 new cases on Friday. Saskatchewan has not recorded this many new cases in a single day since May 8, when 271 were reported.

It brings the overall case total in Saskatchewan to 53,262 since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon recorded the highest number of new cases (61) followed by the north central (36) and far north east (29) zones.

Officials said 40.3 per cent of the new cases reported Friday are in the 20-to-39 age group.

They added that 12.4 per cent of the new cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

The province said 97 people are currently receiving treatment in hospital, 22 who are in intensive care.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan long-term care homes will soon require staff be vaccinated

Saskatchewan also reported two COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the number of deaths to 596.

There are currently 1,753 active cases in Saskatchewan, with 50,913 recoveries.

The seven-day average for new cases is 177 — 14.7 cases per 100,000 population.

