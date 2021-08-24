Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 24 2021 7:45pm
01:01

Sask. COVID-19 cases point to less spread among fully-vaccinated, possibility of boosters: experts

Some Saskatchewan doctors say case numbers show lowered rates of COVID-19 among the fully-vaccinated, and booster shots may be needed.

