Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 216 cases, 108 in hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 3:52 pm
Saskatchewan reported 216 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest amount of daily new cases since May 14 when 229 cases were reported.

Read more: Rise in COVID-19 cases at Regina’s long-term care homes result of invalid tests: province

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman will be providing an update related to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Global News will be livestreaming the event.

The provincial government ended its regularly-scheduled COVID-19 press conferences in July before removing all public health restrictions.

There are 108 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 20 patients who are receiving intensive care.

Read more: Air Canada requiring all employees, new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Active cases in the province have dropped by 97, with a total of 1,528 recorded as of Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 172 or 14.3 per 100,000 population.

Read more: SIIT not requiring double COVID-19 vaccinations to start the school year

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The province’s death toll remains at 592.

