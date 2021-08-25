COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 216 cases, 108 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 216 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest amount of daily new cases since May 14 when 229 cases were reported.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman will be providing an update related to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Global News will be livestreaming the event.

The provincial government ended its regularly-scheduled COVID-19 press conferences in July before removing all public health restrictions.

There are 108 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 20 patients who are receiving intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in the province have dropped by 97, with a total of 1,528 recorded as of Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 172 or 14.3 per 100,000 population.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The province’s death toll remains at 592.

3:45 COVID-19 update COVID-19 update