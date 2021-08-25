SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Air Canada requiring all employees, new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19

By David Lao Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 3:24 pm
Air Canada says it is now requiring all airline employees and new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement from Canada’s largest domestic and international carrier also marks it as the first major airline first into mandate vaccines for all employees.

Read more: Politicizing COVID-19 vaccine mandates could backfire, experts warn

The carrier said in a statement Wednesday that testing will not be offered as an alternative to mandatory vaccinations.

“While Air Canada will fulfill its duties to accommodate employees who for valid reasons, such as medical conditions, cannot be vaccinated, failure to be fully vaccinated by October 30, 2021 will have consequences up to and including unpaid leave or termination, except for those who qualify for accommodation,” read the release.

All employees of the main Air Canada line, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Vacations will be affected by the policy, and will have to report their vaccination status, the airline said.

Read more: Trudeau doubles down on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for domestic travel

The airline said its new policy is being released in accordance with the federal government’s move to mandate vaccines for all federally regulated employees by the end of October. The airline, as well as major Canadian carriers including WestJet, previously said they welcome the move.

More to come…

