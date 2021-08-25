Air Canada requiring all employees, new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada says it is now requiring all airline employees and new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement from Canada’s largest domestic and international carrier also marks it as the first major airline first into mandate vaccines for all employees.

The carrier said in a statement Wednesday that testing will not be offered as an alternative to mandatory vaccinations.

“While Air Canada will fulfill its duties to accommodate employees who for valid reasons, such as medical conditions, cannot be vaccinated, failure to be fully vaccinated by October 30, 2021 will have consequences up to and including unpaid leave or termination, except for those who qualify for accommodation,” read the release.

All employees of the main Air Canada line, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Vacations will be affected by the policy, and will have to report their vaccination status, the airline said.

The airline said its new policy is being released in accordance with the federal government’s move to mandate vaccines for all federally regulated employees by the end of October. The airline, as well as major Canadian carriers including WestJet, previously said they welcome the move.

