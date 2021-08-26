SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves
Canada

COVID-19: Some Saskakatchewan long-term care homes will soon require staff be vaccinated

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 9:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at several Regina long-term care homes' Suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at several Regina long-term care homes
WATCH: COVID-19 outbreaks previously declared at several Regina long-term care homes are over, but there are still a few with suspected outbreaks.

Some for-profit long-term care homes in Saskatchewan will soon require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

A coalition of care home and retirement home operators announced the mandate will begin Oct. 12.

Read more: COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 158 new cases in Saskatchewan

It affects nine Revera facilities in Saskatchewan, along with nine Extendicare operations in the province.

That includes the Regina Extendicare home linked to roughly 40 deaths, a home now under co-management through the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“As rates of infection once again increase in communities across the country, unvaccinated staff are more likely to bring the virus to work,” reads a press release from the organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rider Fans calling for vaccination mandate at Mosaic Stadium

“This policy will increase their level of safety and improve quality of life for residents by reducing the need for isolation and disruption of daily activities … it also protects ongoing access to visits from family members, which are critical to the well-being of all those in our care.”

Staff who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 12 will be placed on unpaid leave.

Click to play video: '171 COVID-19 false positives ‘very traumatizing’ says Saskatchewan health minister of lab errors in long-term care' 171 COVID-19 false positives ‘very traumatizing’ says Saskatchewan health minister of lab errors in long-term care
