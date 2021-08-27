Shark seen feeding off N.S. by whale watchers was young great white: marine biologist

Send this page to someone via email

A shark photographed nibbling and then vigorously chewing a seal carcass several kilometres off the Cape Breton, N.S., coast has been identified by a marine biologist as a young great white.

Fred Whoriskey, a marine biologist at Dalhousie University and executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network, says the shark’s body shape, fin and size clearly visible in video shot by whale watchers helped confirm the species.

The sighting on Monday comes several weeks after the RCMP said a 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a suspected shark attack in waters near Margaree Island, off western Cape Breton — the opposite side of the island from the sighting this week.

Falyn Chiasson, a woman aboard the whale watching tour who filmed the shark, said in an interview today it was thrilling to see the animal in its habitat but also unsettling given the recent suspected attack.

The 28-year-old says she believes people in the area may have to be more vigilant about where they’re swimming and become educated about the potential presence of the large predators off Nova Scotia’s coast.

Whoriskey says there isn’t scientific consensus on whether the great white population is increasing in the northwest Atlantic, but he says there are tentative signs of more animals coming into the region, such as the increased sightings of young sharks by scientists and the public.

He says the species is listed as endangered in both Canada and the United States — meaning fishing of the animals is prohibited — which has likely helped the population of great whites recover in recent decades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.

