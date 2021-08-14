Menu

Canada

Suspected shark bite sends Cape Breton woman to hospital

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 10:23 am
A 21-year-old woman from Cape Breton, N.S., was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by what is believed to be a shark.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said police got a call Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. from a person on a boat, saying someone had been bitten by a shark. It happened close to Margaree Island, off the western coast of Cape Breton.

He said witnesses told police there was a fin in the water.

Read more: Woman killed in possible shark attack off Maine coast: officials

The incident happened during a small gathering on a “fishing-type boat, just out for an afternoon of recreation,” with people barbecuing and swimming from the boat, said Joyce.

He said the woman was transported to shore in Margaree Harbour, where she was taken to a local hospital. She was then airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Joyce could not provide an update on her condition Saturday.

