‘Don’t lose hope’: Canada secures 500 seats on U.S. flight from Kabul, waives visa fees

The Canadian government announced Friday it secured 500 seats on a U.S. flight for Afghan refugees trying to leave the Taliban-run country.

Speaking at an official update, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters Canada is continuing to work with allies to get citizens and refugees out, despite its military evacuation operation ending.

“Yesterday, we secured approximately 500 seats on an American airlift, and they are now safely out of Kabul,” he said. “We will continue to work with the United States and others to establish air bridges wherever we can, even beyond the anticipated withdrawal of the coalition on August 31.”

As part of the efforts to accelerate refugee efforts, Mendicino said the government will also bring in a “temporary public policy” measure to waive fees for immigration documents for Afghans.

“We will wave fees for Afghans with a valid confirmation of permanent residence who are outside of Canada, but who can’t get a passport or travel document, Afghans already in Canada who are seeking an extension or restoration of their temporary residence and Canadian citizens, permanent residents and families in Afghanistan or in a third country en route to Canada,” he added.

“We realize we couldn’t get everyone out … don’t lose hope,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said Friday.

On Thursday, Canada’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan ended, despite officials indicating that some Canadians and Afghans were left behind.

Roughly 3,700 people were evacuated by Canada during its operation, but that number will be confirmed in the coming days, Gen. Wayne Eyre said Thursday.

Canada’s departure came five days before American soldiers leave on Aug. 31. As the withdrawal nears, the security situation around the international airport has worsened.

An explosion outside Kabul’s international airport on Thursday killed 169 people, according to reports by The Associated Press, citing two officials on the matter. The terrorist group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the blast, and U.S. officials warned more attacks are planned.

No Canadians were reported as injured, but 13 U.S. troops and many more Afghans were killed, Canadian, American and Afghani officials said. The Associated Press reported Friday the final death toll will take time amid confusion, with many bodies dismembered and not yet identified. Many more were injured.

On Thursday, an official from Global Affairs Canada encouraged Canadians left behind to reach out. They did not provide firm numbers on how many remain in the country.

At the same time, officials said it is now up to individuals to try to keep themselves and their families safe.

“Canada will begin to focus on the next phase of our operation,” said Daniel Mills of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

“In the coming weeks and months we will work with our international partners, including the United Nations, on our humanitarian work.”

He expressed “deepest regrets” to those left behind.

Global Affairs Canada said on its website the embassy in Afghanistan has suspended its operations, and its ability to provide consular assistance and other support is “extremely limited.”

At an official government update on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Canada will be “maintaining communication” with those who want to leave the country.

“Having said that, there will also be those who may choose to leave the country by other means and will end up in other countries,” he said.

“Our Canadian embassies and consulates will be there, fully primed to deal with their requests for the special immigration measures. We are going to continue to be there for all of those who seek to leave the country in the coming months.”

David Perry, vice-president and senior analyst at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, previously told Global News he feels it’ll be “extraordinarily difficult, probably impossible” for Canada to offer safety assurances to anyone wanting to leave the country after Aug. 31.

He added they may be able to for Canadian citizens, but that’s about it.

Canada’s evacuation efforts after Aug. 31 will most likely be limited, Perry said.

“So I think the circumstances will be that if you can get yourself out, we will extend these provisions to help try and get you resettled,” he said. “But I think it’s looking very clear that we’re not going to have Canadian people on the ground being able to offer any kind of really substantive assistance in that type of effort.”