World

Attack on Kabul airport carried out by 1 suicide bomber, Pentagon says

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 27, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Afghanistan crisis: ISIS says it’s behind deadly Kabul airport explosions' Afghanistan crisis: ISIS says it’s behind deadly Kabul airport explosions
WATCH ABOVE: ISIS says it’s behind deadly Kabul airport explosions

The Pentagon said on Friday that a deadly attack at the gate to Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two.

“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Army Major General William Taylor told reporters.

Read more: Here’s what we know about ISIS-K, the group behind the deadly Kabul bombings

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as enemies of both the West and of the Taliban.

Taylor said U.S. troops wounded in the attack were being treated in Germany.

— Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom, writing by Michelle Nichols

© 2021 Reuters
