Attack on Kabul airport carried out by 1 suicide bomber, Pentagon says

Send this page to someone via email

The Pentagon said on Friday that a deadly attack at the gate to Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two.

“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Army Major General William Taylor told reporters.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as enemies of both the West and of the Taliban.

Taylor said U.S. troops wounded in the attack were being treated in Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom, writing by Michelle Nichols