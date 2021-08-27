SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Unvaccinated ER nurse tests positive for COVID-19 at Lakeshore General Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 9:26 am
Lakeshore General Hospital, Pointe-Claire View image in full screen
A nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

An unvaccinated nurse working in the emergency room of a Montreal hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The CIUSSS de l’Ouest de l’Île-de-Montréal, the regional health authority, said the nurse was in contact with a patient at the Lakeshore General Hospital, who has developed symptoms.

The nurse was not vaccinated but she underwent testing three times a week and wore a mask at all times, said CIUSSS spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache.

About 30,000 health workers in public system not vaccinated against COVID-19, Quebec health minister says

The nurse was removed from her unit as soon as the result of her test was known, according to the CIUSSS. Authorities say an investigation is underway “to determine if there is an epidemiological link” between the two COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories
The regional health authority said it will continue to “strongly encourage staff and physicians to be vaccinated and to respect infection prevention and control standards with the same vigour as that observed since the start of the pandemic.”

In Quebec, a parliamentary committee is weighing in on the government’s decision to make vaccination mandatory by Oct. 15 for all health-care staff in contact with patients for more than 15 minutes. It is also tasked with analyzing the idea of extending a vaccination mandate to other workers, such as teachers and daycare workers.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app ready for download' Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app ready for download
Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app ready for download

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2021 The Canadian Press
