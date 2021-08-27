Menu

Health

Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Medicago clinical trial participants want equal access to Quebec COVID-19 vaccine passport' Medicago clinical trial participants want equal access to Quebec COVID-19 vaccine passport
Medicago clinical trial participants want equal access to Quebec COVID-19 vaccine passport

Quebec recorded 612 new cases but no additional deaths Friday amid an evolving fourth wave of COVID-19.

The latest daily tally marks the second consecutive day that more than 600 new infections were reported in the province.

On Thursday, the province announced 603 new cases.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic also remained on the upswing, with a rise of seven for a total of 126. Of them, the number in intensive care units remained stable at 36.

The immunization rollout saw another 35,336 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last update, including more than 33,000 in the past 24 hours. Quebec has doled out more than 12.2 million shots to date.

When it comes to screening, health officials say 20,621 tests were conducted across the province on Wednesday.

Quebec has seen 387,230 cases and 11,285 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

The number of recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, reached 371,623 Friday.

