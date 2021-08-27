Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 612 new cases but no additional deaths Friday amid an evolving fourth wave of COVID-19.

The latest daily tally marks the second consecutive day that more than 600 new infections were reported in the province.

On Thursday, the province announced 603 new cases.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic also remained on the upswing, with a rise of seven for a total of 126. Of them, the number in intensive care units remained stable at 36.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated ER nurse tests positive for COVID-19 at Lakeshore General Hospital

The immunization rollout saw another 35,336 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last update, including more than 33,000 in the past 24 hours. Quebec has doled out more than 12.2 million shots to date.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to screening, health officials say 20,621 tests were conducted across the province on Wednesday.

Quebec has seen 387,230 cases and 11,285 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

The number of recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, reached 371,623 Friday.