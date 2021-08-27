Airshow London takes off with another ‘Sky Drive’ this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in London, Ont., will only need to look to the skies if they hope to catch some world-renowned aerobatics this weekend.

Airshow London takes off Friday night for a weekend full of aerial performances as it returns with another ‘Sky Drive’ event

Stemming from a need to follow COVID-19 health protocols, Sky Drive allows guests to view the air show from the comfort of their vehicles.

“A family gets a double-wide parking spot that they would experience in a shopping mall or any parking lot,” said Airshow London chair Jim Graham.

“They can bring their own chairs, they can bring their own food and beverages, they can set up and have a full tailgate experience.”

This year also marks the new addition of a Friday evening show, which stretches from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., allowing aerobatic fans to enjoy the performances as they fly by the setting sun.

Saturday and Sunday’s show will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Airshow London will feature more than a dozen performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who are returning to the show for the first time in 30 years.

“We also have the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration team — the only time in Canada, this year, that the two teams are flying together,” Graham added.

Tickets have sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but Graham says there are still a few spots left for Friday evening’s performance.

Anyone looking to catch some of this weekend’s aerobatics can head over to Airshow London’s website to purchase a ticket.

