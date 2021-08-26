SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves
Economy

Housing affordability a hot topic for upcoming federal election

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 7:59 pm
A new home is displayed for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. View image in full screen
A new home is displayed for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Liberals, Conservatives, and NDP have all come out with policies regarding housing costs.

Home prices have steadily continued to rise, and that makes buying a first home much more difficult for many.

Each party has promised to get more affordable housing into the market.

Read more: As Canadians lament rising housing prices, which party offers solution as federal election looms?

Assistant professor of public policy at the University of Saskatchewan, Vince Hopkins, says in some ways, affordability is almost the crisis behind the COVID-10 crisis.

Abacus Data ran a survey just a few weeks ago, 62 per cent of Canadians say cost of living is one of the top issues and I think what’s interesting is this isn’t partisan. Whether it’s Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats, affordability is on people’s minds,” said Hopkins.

Canada is facing some tough economic issues and political parties are offering slightly different ways to make life more affordable for voters, come election day.

‘Affordability’ among key issues with a third of the election campaign in the rear view
