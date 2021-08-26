New vaccine clinic in London Ont. targeted at youth with anxiety and differing needs

Send this page to someone via email

A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the London Children’s Hospital is aimed at targeting youth and young people with differing needs and abilities.

The clinic, which opened earlier this month operates Tuesday evenings by appointment only and offers vaccinations to all youth aged 12 to 17.

Health officials say the purpose of the clinic is to provide extra support for youth who struggle with anxiety, have a fear of needles, behaviour needs or sensory needs.

“It’s natural for youth and adults to experience some worry about needles. Some may also find mass vaccination clinics overwhelming due to the busy environment,” says Julie Manning, Director, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, LHSC.

The clinic is a joint effort from the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU)

Staff at the clinic work with youth and families to support their unique needs and allow extra time for each patient to be vaccinated and also has a low-stimulation and private environment for those who have sensory needs, health officials say.

Youth and families can request a pre-appointment phone call with the vaccination team for support in developing a plan and for answers to any questions they may have.

“Having a plan in advance can help youth feel more in control and makes the experience as positive as possible,” notes Manning.

All youth who will be turning 12-years-old in 2021 and older youth are eligible to book a first dose appointment.

To book a first or second dose appointment for the Children’s Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic people can go to the health units website and select the Children’s Hospital clinic or by calling Call 226-289-3560 (8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday.