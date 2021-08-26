Rollover near Lloydminster, Sask. kills woman, injures 3 others

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a fatal rollover that happened early Thursday morning resulted in a death and injuries to three other people.

According to a release from police on Thursday afternoon, RCMP from Lloydminster, Sask. and Maidstone, Sask., along with Lloydminster EMS and firefighters from the area, were sent to the incident at about 2:00 a.m.

Police learned of a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 303 just east of Lloydminster.

Four people were in the truck, including a female passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men, including the driver, were taken to hospital after suffering undisclosed injuries. RCMP say there is no update on their conditions at this time.

The roadway was reduced to one-lane traffic following the incident, but the road has since reopened.

RCMP are continuing the investigation with assistance from collision reconstructionists.

