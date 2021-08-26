Menu

Canada

Rollover near Lloydminster, Sask. kills woman, injures 3 others

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 5:22 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

RCMP say a fatal rollover that happened early Thursday morning resulted in a death and injuries to three other people.

According to a release from police on Thursday afternoon, RCMP from Lloydminster, Sask. and Maidstone, Sask., along with Lloydminster EMS and firefighters from the area, were sent to the incident at about 2:00 a.m.

Police learned of a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 303 just east of Lloydminster.

Four people were in the truck, including a female passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Woman dies in ATV rollover in rural Sask. community

Three men, including the driver, were taken to hospital after suffering undisclosed injuries. RCMP say there is no update on their conditions at this time.

The roadway was reduced to one-lane traffic following the incident, but the road has since reopened.

RCMP are continuing the investigation with assistance from collision reconstructionists.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
