Fundraiser for three teens killed in Surrey crash surpasses $50K

An online fundraiser to raise money for the funerals of three Surrey teens killed over the weekend in a car crash has passed the $50,000 mark.

The organizer, who set up the GoFundMe page says a community vigil may also be in the works, but the goal right now is to try to help the families get through these early, difficult days.

Caleb Reimer, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were blocks from their homes when the crash happened. Ronin Sharma also lost his life in the crash.

A memorial, which includes heartfelt notes, flowers and hockey sticks, now sits at the site of the crash.

All three were promising hockey players who had spent time with the Delta Hockey Academy. The teens have been described as close friends who lived for their sport.

“Hockey every day, hockey for everything, always training, eating right, all this stuff just for hockey and to make themselves better people for hockey and for their teammates,” Adriana D’Alessandro, a friend of Sharma’s, told Global News.

RCMP say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

