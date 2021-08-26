Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fundraiser for three teens killed in Surrey crash surpasses $50K

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Outpouring of grief for three hockey players killed in Surrey crash' Outpouring of grief for three hockey players killed in Surrey crash
Tributes are pouring in for three young hockey players killed in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey early Saturday morning. Grace Ke reports.

An online fundraiser to raise money for the funerals of three Surrey teens killed over the weekend in a car crash has passed the $50,000 mark.

The organizer, who set up the GoFundMe page says a community vigil may also be in the works, but the goal right now is to try to help the families get through these early, difficult days.

Click to play video: 'Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash' Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash
Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash

Caleb Reimer, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were blocks from their homes when the crash happened. Ronin Sharma also lost his life in the crash.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A memorial, which includes heartfelt notes, flowers and hockey sticks, now sits at the site of the crash.

All three were promising hockey players who had spent time with the Delta Hockey Academy. The teens have been described as close friends who lived for their sport.

Read more: Tributes pour in for trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash

“Hockey every day, hockey for everything, always training, eating right, all this stuff just for hockey and to make themselves better people for hockey and for their teammates,” Adriana D’Alessandro, a friend of Sharma’s, told Global News.

RCMP say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey crash tagCaleb Reimer tagParker Magnuson tagRonin Sharma tagHockey players crash tagSurrey teen crash fundraiser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers