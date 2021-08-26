Charges pending after van crashes into 3 other vehicles in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a central Edmonton neighbourhood woke up to quite the ordeal Thursday, after a cargo van hit two other vehicles and ended up crashing into a parked RV.

Police were called to the area of 115 Street and 87 Avenue in the Parkdale neighbourhood at around 7:10 a.m.

According to police, the suspect vehicle hit a cab and then an SUV, which caused the SUV to strike a power pole.

The force of the collision extensively damaged the SUV.

Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 115 Avenue and 87 Street Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Global News

The van then continued on to a nearby driveway and drove through a fence, before crashing into an RV that was parked in the yard, police said.

Tylor Gilbert lives along the street where the collision happened and said it was quite the situation to wake up to.

“Sounded like a bomb went off for sure,” he said.

“I kind of thought I was just having a bad dream and woke up to a crash and looked outside my window and seen a vehicle smashed on the ground and realize it’s my roommate’s.

"I came outside and noticed that there was a van down the street crashed into the neighbour's yard… it's been an interesting morning. What a way to wake up."

Shawn Peters is Gilbert’s roommate. He said he got home around 11 p.m. Wednesday and parked his vehicle on the street. He woke up Thursday to a loud bang.

“I came out and my vehicle, I was told, went through the power pole and ended up facing the opposite direction about 20 feet away,” he said. “It’s obviously destroyed.”

Peters said he hopes the police can find the person responsible for the collision.

“It’s a little disheartening. I only got liability on it so I’m hoping I can figure out who’s going to take ownership of all of this.”

“My friend’s car was up the block, it got knocked quite a ways,” added Trevor Stoney, who also lives in the home.

He said he was watching TV Thursday morning when he heard a really loud bang followed by cracking noises.

“I jumped,” he said. “A little scared to think it could have came inside the house.”

Police said EMS responded, treated and transported the man driving the van to hospital with minor injuries.

As a precaution, some people from the other vehicles were assessed by EMS at the scene; however, police said no additional injuries were reported.

Charges are pending against the 64-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

